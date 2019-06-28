The 10th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR, the international modern and contemporary 2019
The 10th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR, the international modern and contemporary art fair with a focus on the scenes of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA region), will take place from 18 to 22 September 2019, in Beirut. A space for artistic revelations, BEIRUT ART FAIR celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and entrusts its artistic direction to Franco-Lebanese curator Joanna Abou Sleiman-Chevalier.
The tenth edition is structured around:
A new section, PROJECT, dedicated to the emergency international art scene
Three exhibitions dedicated to MENA and Levanon
BEIRUT ART FAIR and Beirut Design Fair will share a common entrance
BEIRUT ART WEEK, a unique and off-the-wall program
Below is the first wave of participating galleries:
A&V Art Gallery, Belarus
Agial Art Gallery, Lebanon
Aramé Art Gallery, Armenia
ArtSpace Casablanca, Morocco*
Banzy Gallery, Lebanon*
CORE Art and Design Gallery, Greece*
Emmagoss, Lebanon / Germany
Essa Muhammad, United States*
Galleria Continua, France/Italy/China/Cuba*
gb agency, France*
In Situ – Fabienne Leclerc, France
kamel mennour, France/United Kingdom*
Karim Gallery, Jordan*
L’Agence à Paris, France*
La Galerie Nationale, United Arab Emirates*
Lebanese Talents, Lebanon*
Letitia Gallery, Lebanon
Marfa’, Lebanon
Mark Hachem Gallery, France/ Lebanon/United States
Mono Gallery, Saudi Arabia*
OOA – Out of Africa, Spain*
Primo Marella Gallery, Italy*
South Border Gallery, Lebanon
PROJECT
CUB Gallery, Lebanon
Hors-Cadre, France*
Galerie Janine Rubeiz, Lebanon
La La Lande, France*
Rose Issa Projects, United Kingdom
Twelve Gates Arts, United States
ZeeArts Gallery, United Arab Emirates*
*17 new galleries
13 returning galleries
