The 10th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR, the international modern and contemporary 2019

The 10th edition of BEIRUT ART FAIR, the international modern and contemporary art fair with a focus on the scenes of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA region), will take place from 18 to 22 September 2019, in Beirut. A space for artistic revelations, BEIRUT ART FAIR celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and entrusts its artistic direction to Franco-Lebanese curator Joanna Abou Sleiman-Chevalier.

The tenth edition is structured around:

A new section, PROJECT, dedicated to the emergency international art scene

Three exhibitions dedicated to MENA and Levanon

BEIRUT ART FAIR and Beirut Design Fair will share a common entrance

BEIRUT ART WEEK, a unique and off-the-wall program

Below is the first wave of participating galleries:

A&V Art Gallery, Belarus

Agial Art Gallery, Lebanon

Aramé Art Gallery, Armenia

ArtSpace Casablanca, Morocco*

Banzy Gallery, Lebanon*

CORE Art and Design Gallery, Greece*

Emmagoss, Lebanon / Germany

Essa Muhammad, United States*

Galleria Continua, France/Italy/China/Cuba*

gb agency, France*

In Situ – Fabienne Leclerc, France

kamel mennour, France/United Kingdom*

Karim Gallery, Jordan*

L’Agence à Paris, France*

La Galerie Nationale, United Arab Emirates*

Lebanese Talents, Lebanon*

Letitia Gallery, Lebanon

Marfa’, Lebanon

Mark Hachem Gallery, France/ Lebanon/United States

Mono Gallery, Saudi Arabia*

OOA – Out of Africa, Spain*

Primo Marella Gallery, Italy*

South Border Gallery, Lebanon

PROJECT

CUB Gallery, Lebanon

Hors-Cadre, France*

Galerie Janine Rubeiz, Lebanon

La La Lande, France*

Rose Issa Projects, United Kingdom

Twelve Gates Arts, United States

ZeeArts Gallery, United Arab Emirates*

*17 new galleries

13 returning galleries

