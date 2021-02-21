Protests continue in Barcelona against imprisonment of Spanish rapper

Condividi nei social net











Supporters of jailed Spanish rapper Pablo Hasél are expected to gather Sunday for a sixth night of protests in Barcelona.

Hasél was arrested Tuesday after being handed a nine-month prison sentence in 2018 for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism in a song about former King Juan Carlos I.

The imprisonment of Hasél, known for his fiercely anti-establishment lyrics, has sparked a debate over freedom of speech in Spain, prompting the government to announce it would make speech laws less restrictive.

Global News

Proteste contro l’imprigionamento di Rapper

I manifestanti sono tornati per le strade di Barcellona mercoledì 17 febbraio, per un secondo giorno di protesta contro l’incarcerazione del rapper Pablo Hasel per aver glorificato il terrorismo e insultato l’ex re di Spagna con la sua musica e tweet.

Le riprese scattate dall’utente Twitter @pepeivorrag mostrano grandi folle che marciano e cantano.

La Catalan News Agency ( CNA ), di proprietà del governo catalano, ha riferito che 15 persone sono state arrestate martedì notte durante le proteste in tutta la regione semiautonoma. Almeno 33 persone hanno richiesto cure mediche, inclusa una donna che ha perso un occhio a causa di un proiettile di schiuma, e 17 agenti di polizia sono rimasti feriti, ha riferito CNA . Credito: @pepeivorrag tramite Storyful