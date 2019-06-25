Official ceremony of the « Cuisine Nissarde » label

Tempo di lettura: 2 minuti

The “Cuisine Nissarde” label, created in 1995 by the local traditional association “the Capelina d’or”, registered in 1998 by the UDOTSI then managed by the Nice Convention and Visitors bureau which today, is the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolitan Visitors bureau. The Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolitan Visitors bureau and the label’s Technical Committee, have reinforced their approach to enlarge the offer to all the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolitan territory.

This label is fully in line with local culture and the Nice lifestyle, city in which an importance is given to its cuisine. The local nice gastronomy reflects the notion of well-being and the respect for regional products and traditions. The niçoise table reflects a dynamism through the opening of new restaurants and the presence of recent cooking chief starred.

This label has been attributed, this year, to new establishments.

It is declinated in two categories : “Restaurants” and “Merenda e Goustaroun” which awards snacks and takeaways.

This ceremony, which is presided by Rudy Salles, Deputy Mayor Delegate for Tourism, International Relations and Neighborhood Animation and Metropolitan Councilor, Jean-Luc Gagliolo Municipal Councilor for historical heritage and archaeology, Denis Férault, Educational Director of the Paul Augier catering school in Nice and Denis Zanon, General Director of Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolitan Visitors bureau, is the occasion to demonstrate the dynamism around the label with a focus on the created synergy:

– Preserve and promote the traditional culture of local cuisine, the Training Center for Apprentices attached to the Paul Augier hotel school will welcome a new local cuisine option from October. Animated by language professors and local cuisine professionals, this option has different objectives : the transmission of skills, the value of local culture and heritage and also, the optimization of professional insertion of young graduates.

– Likewise, the cuisine niçoise atelier which will open in September, in the Patrimonial Center located in Nice, which will be structured around different activities : cuisine lessons, competitions, taste, expositions… With a cooking chef for guide, participants will be able to learn emblematic local cooking recipes.

Finally and in order to preserve Nice cooking traditions and to register it in a common heritage, the “cuisine niçoise, patrimoine de l’humanité” association has presented a candidacy to the World intangible Heritage for Humanity at the UNESCO, an application judged legitimate by the Culture Minister, and in which, the Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolitan Visitors bureau gives all its support.

Ufficio del Turismo Metropolitano della Costa Azzurra – Francia

