LIARA, at the Monaco Yacht Show

Following delivery to her owner earlier this summer, we are delighted to confirm that Liara will make her public debut at the Monaco Yacht Show, presented in show by her builder Baltic Yachts.

34.1m Liara was designed by Malcolm McKeon Yacht Design, built by Baltic Yachts and features an interior by Adam Lay.

Liara is the first yacht designed by MMYD to be built by Baltic Yachts and she features the latest iteration of their retractable propulsion system, enhancing speed and manoeuvrability whilst sailing. Significant weight saving has been achieved through her advanced carbon composite construction using foam and Nomex cores, and consideration for this was an important part of the design process.

Liara’s performance attributes include a generous sail plan featuring a square top mainsail, a telescopic lifting keel, and a high righting moment configuration, all combining to produce a lively performance from this highly-tuned cruising yacht.

At 34m length overall, the interior arrangement allows for an open plan saloon with direct access from the cockpit, which itself is sheltered from the elements by a lightweight carbon fibre bimini. The accommodation is comprised of four double cabins, and sees the master suite positioned forward with a VIP suite adjacent to the lower saloon, and two guest cabins configured as twins are located aft. There are also two en suite crew cabins with a separate crew mess, galley and laundry.

The interior utilises a natural aesthetic with bright colours and furnishings inspired by the marine environment and islands frequented by the owner. Oak joinery and panelling in a mix of grey-stained, limed and bleached finishes gives a neutral backdrop to the interior scheme that offers exceptional future versatility.

