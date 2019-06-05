Mer. Giu 5th, 2019

Euro area unemployment at 7.6% – EU28 at 6.4%

05/06/2019 Corrispondenti web

The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.6% in April 2019, down from 7.7% in March 2019 and from 8.4% in April 2018. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since August 2008. The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.4% in April 2019, stable compared with March 2019 and down from 7.0% in April 2018.

This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000.

These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Source

