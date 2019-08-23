[Comunicato stampa] FIRENZE, FERRAGAMO ADERISCE AL FASHION PACT

A logo sits above the entrance to a Salvatore Ferragamo SpA store in Florence, Italy, on Tuesday, May 8, 2012. Salvatore Ferragamo SpA, the Italian luxury-goods maker, plans to enter as many as eight new Chinese cities over the next three to five years as a steady flow of new shoppers emerges in the world's fastest-growing major economy. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tempo di lettura: 2 minuti

Firenze, 23 agosto 2019 – Salvatore Ferragamo conferma il proprio commitment in tema di sostenibilità ambientale aderendo al Fashion Pact che vede 32 primarie Aziende della moda e del tessile unite per stabilire obbiettivi pratici e concreti per ridurre l’impatto ambientale di questo importante settore industriale.

Oggi l’Amministratore Delegato di Salvatore Ferragamo, Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, ha partecipato insieme ai rappresentanti dei 32 marchi firmatari del Fashion Pact ad un incontro all’Eliseo con il Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron, che presenterà l’iniziativa nell’ambito del G7 di Biarritz, in programma dal 24 al 26 agosto.

“Siamo orgogliosi di aver aderito a questa iniziativa; grazie al Fashion Pact, infatti, per la prima volta diversi importanti attori del settore della moda potranno unire le proprie forze per affrontare in modo concreto le principali sfide ambientali del nostro secolo – ha commentato Ferruccio Ferragamo, Presidente di Salvatore Ferragamo. – Soddisfare i bisogni del presente senza compromettere la possibilità che le generazioni future riescano a soddisfare i propri è una grande sfida che ci deve vedere tutti coinvolti.”

Le iniziative previste dal Fashion Pact si ispirano alle linee guida del Science Based Target (STB) e si concentreranno su tre aree fondamentali per la salvaguardia del Pianeta: fermare il riscaldamento globale con la creazione e l’implementazione di azioni per raggiungere l’obbiettivo zero emissioni di gas serra entro il 2050; ripristinare la biodiversità salvaguardando gli ecosistemi naturali; ridurre gli impatti negativi dell’industria della moda sugli oceani attraverso iniziative pratiche quali ad esempio la riduzione graduale dell’utilizzo di materie plastiche monouso.

****

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

IS ONE OF THE 32 FASHION PACT SIGNATORIES

Florence, 23 August 2019 – Confirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, Salvatore Ferragamo has joined 32 top fashion and textiles companies in signing the Fashion Pact to set practical, tangible goals to reduce the environmental impact of this important industry.

Today, Salvatore Ferragamo’s CEO, Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, and representatives of another 32 brands signed the Fashion Pact during a meeting at the Elisee with French President Emmanuel Macron, who will present the initiative at the G7 Summit to be held in Biarritz from 24 to 26 August.

“We are proud to be part of this initiative. Thanks to the Fashion Pact, for the first time, major fashion industry players are joining forces to take on the largest environmental challenges of our century,” announced Ferruccio Ferragamo, President of Salvatore Ferragamo. “Meeting today’s needs without preventing future generations from meeting theirs is an immense challenge that we must all resolve together.”

The Fashion Pact goals are based on Science-Based Targets (STB) and focus on three key areas for saving the planet: stop global warming by creating and taking steps to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050; restore biodiversity by safeguarding natural ecosystems; and reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the oceans through practical measures like gradually curtailing the use of single-use plastics.

—————————————–

Anna Cozzarini

Image Building

Fashion & Luxury from Man, Woman, Children – Mail, redazione@reporterspress.it