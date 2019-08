California, Badwater: Una gara podistica di 135 miglia nella Death Valley

Dante's View, Death Valley, California A pre-dawn view of Death Valley from Dante's View, a location on the Black Mountains about a mile (1600 meters) above the salt flats of Badwater Basin. The snow dusted Panamint mountains are on the other side of the valley, with huge alluvial fans of eroded debris descending into the valley. Death Valley is the result of the tectonic stretching of the western side of the North American plate. Faults in the Earth's crust combined with twisting motions gave us basins sitting between tilted up mountain ranges. And this particular basin is quite deep. Geologists estimate that there is up to 9000 feet (2700 meters) of eroded debris and volcanic ash below the surface of Badwater Basin, which itself is already 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level.