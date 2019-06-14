Baltic Yachts wins order for 117ft ‘smart’ Custom Classic

Tempo di lettura: 2 minuti

Baltic Yachts has been commissioned to build an advanced composite 117ft (39.6m) Custom Classic sloop from the board of renowned Dutch designers Dykstra Naval Architects. The yacht has distinctive pilot cutter-style features, including a straight stem, bowsprit, counter stern and deep bulwarks, but a very modern approach to emissions and the environment. There will be a notable emphasis on efficiency with features such as ‘smart’ cabins, designed to automatically minimise power consumption when unoccupied, and air conditioning energy waste re-cycled to heat water.

With an electric propulsion system powered by a lithium ion battery bank this global cruising yacht will be able to operate in ‘silent’ mode for long periods.

Commissioned by an experienced yachtsman, the yacht will be built to a DNV GL unlimited worldwide charter code enabling guests to cross oceans and sail almost anywhere. The yacht is designed with an owner’s suite forward and three double guest cabins. Crew accommodation for six will be arranged aft.

Dykstra Naval Architects describes the yacht as a pilot cutter with ‘timeless elegance’. deVosdeVries design is styling the ‘light and contemporary’ interior using stained oak, dark bog oak trims and ‘industrial chic hardware’.

Baltic Yachts’ CEO Henry Hawkins said: “We are delighted to be working with a new client who is both a keen yachtsman and is technically experienced. A great deal of pre-planning and engineering has gone into this project and we are enjoying working with the owner.”

Baltic Yachts’ Matthew Lester, who has been working closely on the project, said: “This is a very consumption conscious vessel using sophisticated computerised monitoring to pre-determine cabin ‘sleep’ modes depending on the conditions.” He said that Baltic had also been working closely with a specialist air conditioning company to maximise the use of waste air conditioning heat.

Building will commence in early autumn this year with launch and delivery expected in 2021.

