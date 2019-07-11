Azienda toscana Il Bisonte venduta ai giapponesi di Look holdings

Il fondo Palamon ha venduto il 100% del marchio di accessori in pelle Il Bisonte al distributore giapponese di marchi di moda Look Holdings, quotata alla borsa di Tokyo ed operante nella distribuzione di abbigliamento. Look, distributore e licenziatario de Il Bisonte in Giappone dagli anni ’90, gestisce 42 negozi monobrand del marchio fiorentino. Il paese asiatico, in particolare, per anni è stato il mercato chiave del brand con una quota di oltre il 70%, mentre ora vale intorno al 50%.

Grazie alla exit, il fondo ha ottenuto un Irr del 26%. Si tratta della prima exit del terzo fondo di Palamon che acquistò Il Bisonte nel 2015, con il suo fondo Palamon European Equity III, dal suo fondatore, Wanny di Filippo, che aveva creato la società nel 1970 partendo da un piccolo laboratorio artigianale nel cuore di Firenze.

Negli ultimi quattro anni il brand di pelletteria ha rilanciato la sua immagine e portato avanti un processo di espansione internazionale negli Stati Uniti, in Europa e in Medio Oriente, rafforzando anche la propria presenza in Asia grazie alla costituzione di una società retail basata ad Hong Kong.

Il ceo del brand, Sofia Ciucchi, ha dichiarato in merito all’operazione: “Siamo molto soddisfatti di questa opportunità e ringraziamo Palamon per l’impulso che in questi anni ha dato allo sviluppo del brand, alla sua crescita e alla trasformazione in un vero marchio globale e multicanal. L’azienda ha investito molto nel prodotto e nell’organizzazione e ora, con il supporto di Look, è pronta a rafforzare ancora di più la vocazione internazionale”.

Per quanto riguarda i progetti futuri, il brand punterà molto sulla Cina, che ha grandi potenzialità nel segmento donna.

Sul fronte del fatturato, l’’azienda ha chiuso il 2018 con un fatturato di 35 milioni di euro (+30% rispetto al 2017) e punta ai 40 milioni per quest’anno, dopo aver chiuso il 2017 con ricavi netti per 26,6 milioni di euro, un ebitda di 2,15 milioni e una liquidità netta di 2,67 milioni.

L’obiettivo è mantenere una progressione a doppia cifra fino al 2022. Il marchio fiorentino si prepara inoltre a festeggiare i 50 anni di attività nel 2020.

Di seguito il Comunicato stampa in lingua inglese

Palamon Capital Partners (“Palamon” or “the Firm”), a European growth buyout private equity firm, has signed an agreement to sell Il Bisonte (the “Company”) to Tokyo Stock exchange-listed fashion distribution specialist, LOOK HOLDINGS INC. (“LOOK”). The transaction will value Il Bisonte at an Enterprise Value of €100 million, 3 times the entry price paid by Palamon, producing a 26% Gross IRR for Palamon European Equity III (“Palamon III” or the “Fund”).

Palamon acquired Il Bisonte in the summer of 2015 from its founder, Wanny di Filippo, who established the business in 1970 from an artisanal workshop in Florence, Italy. Il Bisonte was one of few remaining independent luxury Italian brands focused on leather handbags and accessories, with an authentic locally sourced product range and which had proven

international appeal.

Palamon identified the significant global expansion potential for the Company and, agreeing a transition programme with the founder, invested substantially to professionalise the business and build out the sales and distribution infrastructure.

Sofia Ciucchi, the former deputy GM of Ferragamo, was appointed as CEO and was supported by Chairman Giacomo Santucci. During ownership, Il Bisonte revamped its iconic brand and pushed international expansion across the US, Europe, the Middle East and Asia including the opening of new directly managed stores in London, New York and Hong Kong.

Global points of sale increased from less than 200 to over 400 driving a more than doubling in revenue from €20 million at entry to more than €40 million in 2019, with sales growth accelerating to 30% for the last two years.

Fabio Massimo Giuseppetti, Partner of Palamon said, “We are delighted with the sale of Il Bisonte which represents another strong result for Palamon. We specialise in helping founders and entrepreneurs transition and transform their companies into institutional businesses with accelerated growth. In Il Bisonte we discovered a true gem in the Italian market, a high-quality authentic brand steeped in artisanal heritage and were pleased to be able to unlock its global potential.”

Sofia Ciucchi, CEO of Il Bisonte said, “It has been a real pleasure to work with the team at Il Bisonte and Palamon to develop this unique brand into a global, multi-channel business. We now look forward to a bright future for Il Bisonte through our new partnership with LOOK.”

The sale of Il Bisonte marks the first exit from Palamon’s third fund targeting growth opportunities across Europe.

Palamon builds diversified portfolios across Financial Services, Business Services, Consumer and Healthcare verticals driven by proprietary investment thematics. The investment in Il Bisonte was driven by the Firm’s “Made in Europe” thematic which identified founder-owned European brands with proven international appeal and led to investments in The

Rug Company and Happy Socks.

