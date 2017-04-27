USS ZUMWALT in ACTION! DDG-1000

USS ZUMWALT in ACTION! DDG-1000 sea trials and Long Range Land Attack Projectile (LRLAP) weapons featured. Named after legendary Admiral Elmo Zumwalt, this United States Navy guided missile destroyer is the lead in ship in her class. Her revolutionary look has resulted from a design emphasis on stealth – with the ship’s radar cross-section having been drastically reduced; indeed it’s said that the Zumwalt appears no larger than a small fishing boat on a radar.

In addition to possessing world’s best naval stealth capability, the vessel has a hugely advanced and formidable offensive capacity – including a Vertical Launching System (RIM-66 Standard Missiles, Evolved Sea Sparrow Missiles, RUM-139 VL-ASROC anti-submarine missiles and Tomahawk subsonic cruise missiles) AND the uniquely lethal Advanced Gun System and Long Range Land Attack Projectile.

As the leading weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin describes below:

“The 155mm LRLAP is both the most accurate and longest-range guided projectile in U.S. Navy history, with a maximum range in excess of 63 nautical miles. It’s precision and near vertical angle of fall enables the War-fighter to defeat targets in the urban canyons of coastal cities with minimal collateral damage.

The LRLAP system provides high-volume fire support at a rate of 10 rounds per minute through the depth of the magazine. It uses the world’s most advanced, g-hardened electronics—including a global positioning system and inertial measurement unit—to withstand the punishing gun-launch environment.

155mm LRLAP provides single strike lethality against a wide range of targets, with three times the lethality of traditional 5-inch naval ballistic rounds—and because it is guided, fewer rounds can produce similar or more lethal effects at less cost. LRLAP has the capability to guide multiple rounds launched from the same gun to strike single or multiple targets simultaneously, maximizing lethal effects.”

