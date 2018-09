Joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia¹, Zoran Zaev.

1. Turkey recognises the Republic of Macedonia with its constitutional name.

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

More on the NATO Summit in Brussels: http://bit.ly/NATOSummitBrusse