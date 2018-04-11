Attacco massiccio al magazine ridersbike.net: craccati account collaboratori

Stanotte il sito web del magazine ridersbike.net ha avuto un massiccio attacco hacker, ove alcuni soggetti sono riusciti ad introdursi craccando l’account di alcuni nostri collaboratori e pubblicando notizie a loro nome. Lo staff tecnico ha cercato di ripulire alcuni articoli evidentemente non nostri, ma per sicurezza il sito web è in manutenzione al fine di verificare quanti e se vi sono altri articoli di questi soggetti, pubblicati a insaputa a nome dei rispettivi collaboratori.

—-

Hacker attack on the Ridersbike website.

Tonight we had a massive hacker attack on the website, where some subjects managed to break into the accounts of some of our employees and publish news on their behalf.

The website is undergoing maintenance to check if there are other articles of these subjects, published without our knowledge on behalf of our collaborators.

———-

For disputes please write to our legal counsel, Avv. Simone Valenti – studio@avvocato-valenti.it.